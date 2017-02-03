Shraddha Kapoor crosses 15 million followers on Facebook



Shraddha Kapoor, who rose to immense fame, popularity and garnered a lot of love from people for her film Aashiqui 2, has garnered an impressive 15 million followers on Facebook.

"It is extremely overwhelming to receive such unconditional love and warmth from all these beautiful people. I truly love them more than words can explain," said Shraddha as quoted by a source close to her.

Reaching out to her increasing fan base, the actress makes sure she takes out some time from her busy schedule every now and then to interact with her fans on the social media platform because. "She enjoys it thoroughly," the source said



"She never misses a chance to do so. In fact, she even made time to meet one of her biggest fans, Samina, in New York when she visited the place for the shoot of Half Girlfriend," the sources said, adding, "She puts in a no extra effort to make them a part of her life by keeping them updated on the happenings of her life."



Shraddha is currently shooting for one of her upcoming films, Haseena Parkar’s biopic post which she will get into the dubbing of her film, Half Girlfriend.