Shimla filmmaker Sidharth Chauhan’s short film ‘Pashi’ has made it to an Oscar qualifying film festival, the prestigious Rhode Island International Film Festival (RIIFF) to be held in the United States (US).

Sidharth Chauhan on Thursday said, “The short-film 'Pashi' has been selected to compete at the RIIFF, to be held in August, 2017 in the US. Since the festival is an official Oscar Qualifying Film Festival, if the film wins an award at this festival, 'Pashi' will be directly nominated for the world’s most prestigious awards, Oscar, Academy Awards for the Best Short Film.”

“As an independent film production house based in Shimla, this is a dream come true and an unparalleled honour for all of us,” he said.

This will be our film’s International Premiere (first public screening outside the country) and is the only film from India to have been selected in 2017, he claimed.

The award held every year since 1997, witnesses a large number of films from across the world vying for the Oscars.

These festivals are extremely competitive and selective about the content and quality of films.

Disclosing about the film, he said, “The meaning of ‘Pashi’ is a trap in the regional Pahari dialect spoken in Rohru (Nawar valley) especially around the villages of Tikkar, Pujarli, Dhanoti and Khalawan. It is an ancient concept used by villagers and children for hunting birds and animals. My childhood memories in his village Dhanoti (in Rohru) inspired me to make this film.”

The film was primarily shot in the locales of Khalwan village and Dhanoti village near Tikker.