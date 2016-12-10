Shilpa Shetty proud to host fundraiser in London

Bollywood actress, who has associated with British boxer Amir Iqbal Khan to host a charity concert to raise funds for orphans, is proud of the initiative and has urged people to donate.

Shilpa on Wednesday tweeted: "Proud to announce my first international fundraiser for Shilpa Shetty Foundation in association with Amir Iqbal Khan. Orphan Aid London. April 29, 2017. Donate."

Shilpa Shetty Foundation works towards transforming lives of orphan children.

The 41-year-old actress also shared a photograph of herself along with her husband Raj Kundra and the professional boxer.

The event is slated to be held on April 29.