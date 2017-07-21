'Sherlock' makers working on secret project

The makers of popular TV series Sherlock are working on a project associated with the theme, but they refuse to divulge any details.

At the San Diego Comic-con at a panel, co-creator Steven Moffat and executive producer Sue Vertue were asked whether the series could go beyond either the TV series and new comic, and the pair teased the audience saying that something interesting is being worked upon, reports deadline.com.

"There is something we are working on in London," said Vertue.

To this, Moffat added: "We do have an answer but we're not telling what it is."

Sherlock, which features Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman, is hugely popular across the globe.

As part of Cumberbatch's birthday celebrations, all seasons of the show will be on air in India on AXN from July 24.