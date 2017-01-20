Shah Rukh to play Sahir Ludhianvi in Bhansali's next film?

If all goes well, Shah Rukh Khan might be seen in the role of veteran poet Sahir Ludhianvi and the superstar will soon meet filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali in connection with the project.

The "Fan" actor says he has heard the script, which was originally with his production house Red Chillies, and really liked it.

"It was in Red Chilles (before), then Bhansali took it over. Jasneet is the writer. I really liked the story but we have not confirmed it. Sanjay is supposed to meet me now," Shah Rukh says in an interview.

"I think I'll meet him after 'Raees', if he is free from 'Padmavati'. He has a couple of stories and one of them is Sahir Ludhianvi. I heard it two years ago when it wasn't with Sanjay."

Shah Rukh currently has "Raees" slated for release on January 25, post which he has two untitled projects, directed by Aanand L Rai and Imtiaz Ali.

The 51-year-old actor says before he confirms the biopic, he wants to finish his forthcoming film by Rai where he plays a dwarf.

"Now I want to finish Aanand L Rai's film. That film is visual effects heavy. Like 'Fan' I thought I'll finish in x amount of time but I took 11 months more. This dwarf film is like that."

Though Shah Rukh is yet to give his final nod, he insists the script is something which he had really liked.

"I dont want to commit to someone and then postpone it, or start another film. I thought Fan will get over then I had to start Imtiaz's film.

"So, I want to wait for Aanand's film and then go. I am not committing to anyone. Having said that, yes I've heard Sahir Ludhianvi, it's a very nice film.