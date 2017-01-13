Shah Rukh to enthrall fans with 'Udi Udi Jaye' on Makar Sankranti

This year movie lovers will celebrate Makar Sankranti in a special way as a new song titled Udi Udi Jaye, released from Raees, will see for the first time Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan grooving to some killer garba moves.

Sung by Chaiyya Chaiyya singer Sukhwinder Singh, the song has a grand dance sequence against a bright, colourful backdrop and is visually appealing.

It is refreshing to see the Badshah dancing to Gujarati beats in his pathani along with his co-star Mahira who brings a striking balance in the dance moves with him.

While SRK and Mahira Khan sizzled in Zaalima, Udi Udi Jaye will make their onscreen chemistry even more endearing.

In the trailer SRK is seen flying a kite on a rooftop and this has drawn people’s attention in the kite market for Makar Sankranti.

The song has specially been released for the harvest festival Makar Sankranti which falls on January 14 as the colourful festival is widely celebrated with kite flying competitions across the country.

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, the much-awaited film, will hit theatres on January 25.