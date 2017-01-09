Shah Rukh Khan to celebrate Makar Sankranti ahead of Raees

India's celebrated actor Shah Rukh Khan will be seen flying kites on the festival of Makar Sankranti, January 14, at his Bandstand bungalow - Mannat's terrace.

The 51-year-old actor said he has flown kites in his childhood days in Delhi. However, this will be his first time in Mumbai, and that too after such a long interval.

“The preparations are underway. His residence is also the perfect location to fly kites, owing to an open sea view and strong wind, which attracts many people to fly kites," a source said.

Earlier, SRK celebrated the festival of Eid at his residence terrace with his fans. Putting one step forward to connect with his fans, Shah Rukh would compete in kite flying with his fans.