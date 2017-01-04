Shah Rukh Khan to be poster boy of 2017

The badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan has given his fans a reason to start their New Year with a bang. He has raised the class quotient by becoming the face of two of the prominent and leading magazines.

The king of Bollywood has perfected the look on the covers of Femina and GQ magazine.

As GQ celebrates its 100th issue, Shah Rukh Khan is chosen to feature on its cover. The actor has appeared not only on a men's magazine but has also rolled on the women's magazine.

The actor always manages to charm everyone with his dashing looks and classy persona.

SRK can be seen donning a suit over a black jumper and acing the look with a pocket square luxurious watch for GQ cover which tags the actor as "A man’s guide to winning at life in 2017!" whereas, he is seen in a crisp white shirt and black trousers with a clean-shaven look for the Femina cover, which are absolutely opposite to the looks of SRK in the trailer of his upcoming flick Raees.

The look donned by SRK has become a strapping buzz creator with audiences digging at his new avatar.

In the trailer of yet to be released film Raees, SRK can be seen wearing a black crisp pathani with coal eyes, beard and the specs. The actor’s performance gives chills in the very first shot of the teaser and continues to leave an impact in the trailer.

Every look that has been donned by SRK so far has always been the talk of the town.

The actor has won millions of hearts over the globe with his diverse looks and classy style. Shah Rukh undoubtedly deserves to be the poster boy of 2017.

He is currently gearing up for his forthcoming film Raees directed by Rahul Dholakia.

Raees is all set to hit the big screens on January 25, 2017.