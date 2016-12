The Maulana Azad Urdu University of Hyderabad will confer Shah Rukh Khan with a doctorate on Monday in Hyderabad.

Although Shah Rukh has got many doctorates in life, this one is very special to him because it is from Hyderabad. The city is very special to his heart because his mother hailed from this city.

President Pranab Mukherjee, who will be the chief guest of the event, will present the degree to him.

SRK will be next seen in Raees, which is expected to release on December 25, 2017.