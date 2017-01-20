Shah Rukh Khan can't swear on camera

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan says he can't swear in front of the camera as he finds it odd.



"I have problems swearing on screen. I can't even say Vishal Bhardwaj's movie names on screen. I find it odd. I have said the F-word before a scene just to get a feel because it was there. I had problems saying 'Dusht' in Devdas," Shah Rukh said.



He spoke about abuses and cuss words during an interview with film critic Anupama Chopra on her digital platform Film Companion, read a statement.



Talking about the failure of Fan, Shah Rukh said: "I genuinely, honestly feel extremely sad that I let Maneesh Sharma down. I feel Maneesh Sharma deserved a better platform when he worked with me."



The actor will be back on the silver screen with Raees,, which sees him play a bootlegger in a story set in Gujarat. The film, directed by National Award winning filmmaker Rahul Dholakia, is slated to release on January 25.