Selena Gomez reaches more than 110 million followers on Instagram

Popstar Selena Gomez has now reached over 110 million followers on the photo sharing site, Instagram.

The 24-year-old singer thanked her fans and wrote a thank you post on her social media account.

“Thank you fan for 110. I promise I will continue to cherish my platform and speaking the truth but more importantly, each and every one of you have changed my life. I'm very grateful,” the songstress posted along with a photo of hers performing onstage a concert.

Selena, who is rumoured to be dating The Weeknd recently released a new single It Ain’t Me with Kygo. Just like her recent works It Ain’t Me also carries a sultry mature tone to it.