Amid her ongoing divorce and custody battle against estranged husband Brad Pitt, actress Angelina Jolie is reportedly having a secret romance with a British entrepreneur and is enjoying private rendezvous with him. “It is challenging for Jolie to move on from Pitt, but she is doing what she can to nurture a secret romance with a new guy,” a source told hollywoodlife.com.

“She and her new man, a handsome British entrepreneur with strong political ties and aspirations, have held a few secret rendezvous at the Malibu estate where she has been staying occasionally since her split from Pitt,” the source added. The source claimed that Jolie organises the rendezvous when Pitt looks after their six children. The new man in Jolie’s life is said to be a philanthropist businessman whom she met in London last year.