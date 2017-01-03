Scarlett Johansson, Romain Dauriac split

Hollywood star Scarlett Johannson and French journalist Romain Dauriac have split up after two years of marriage.

The 32-year-old actress, who has two-year-old daughter Rose with the French hunk, has called time on her relationship with Dauriac after two years of marriage and the pair have been living apart since last summer, according to Us magazine.

The Captain America: Civil War star was spotted in Washington, DC without her wedding band sparking speculation that they had separated.

An insider said that the pair, who first stared dating in October 2012 and married in 2014, were not "equals" and that they could see it coming.

"I've been expecting this for some time. Romain and Scarlett has never made sense to me. They aren't equals.

There's always been something wrong with this picture," a close friend of the couple said.

Johansson and Dauriac were last seen in public together in October 2016, when they attended the launch of their popcorn shop, Yummy Pop in Paris, France, where the actress said it was "a dream" to launch the gourmet brand with her family.

Johnasson was previously married to Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2010.