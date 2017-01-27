  1. Home
Sanjay Leela Bhansali attacked on 'Padmavati' sets

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali (PHOTO: Facebook)

Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was attacked on the sets of his film ‘Padmavati’ in Jaipur on Friday as protesters disrupted the shooting, claiming the film to have distorted historical facts.

Deepika Padukone plays Rajput Queen Rani Padmavati in the film, opposite Shahid Kapoor as Ratan Singh.

The members of Rajput Karni Sena vandalized the film set by destroying the shooting equipment and beating up the filmmaker .

The protesters claimed that Padmini was a proud queen who would never submit herself to Alauddin Khilji, the emperor who attacked the Chittorgarh Fort, and was widely known for taking her own life as opposed to the film's depiction of her. Ranveer Singh plays the role of Alauddin Khilji.

