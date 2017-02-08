Sanjay Dutt wants to play father Sunil in his biopic

It is said that kids are the mirror reflection of their parents. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt feels the same as he recently expressed his desire to play his late actor-politician father Sunil Dutt in his upcoming biopic.

Raj Kumar Hirani-directed biopic on the life account of Sanjay will feature Ranbir Kapoor in the lead and is the most awaited biopic of 2017.

Last year saw biopics like Neerja, Sultan, MS Dhoni: The untold story and Dangal, won millions of hearts and grossed great business in box office.

Although Paresh Rawal has been announced to play Sunil on screen, Sanjay, who was close to his father, believes no other actor can play the iconic character better than himself.

The film features prominent names from the industry like Manisha Koirala, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma in female characters, while Paresh and Ranbir will be seen playing the father-son pair on screen.

