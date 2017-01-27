Salman Khan records statement in blackbuck poaching case

Actor Salman Khan on Friday recorded his statement in a court here in the alleged blackbuck poaching case and pleaded not guilty.

51-year-old Khan was asked 65 questions by Chief Judicial Magistrate Dalpat Singh Rajpurohit. He pleaded innocence in the case.

"Khan has not committed any crime. After the film shooting, he used to remain in the hotel. He has been framed in the case and we would produce the evidence in favour of his innocence on the next date," said his counsel H M Saraswat.

Khan reached the court with other co-accused in the case - Neelam, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Saif Ali Khan at 11.20 AM.

He was in the court for close to one hour and left immediately afer his statement was recorded.

Earlier the court had summoned Salman and the other co-accused for recording of their statements in a case filed against them for alleged poaching of two blackbucks at Kankani village in 1998.