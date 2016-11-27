Salman Khan acquitted in Arms Act case

In a huge relief for Bollywood actor Salman Khan, a local court in Jodhpur on Wednesday acquitted him in an over 18-year-old Arms Act case.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Dalpat Singh Rajpurohit had rserved the judgment for Wednesday after the hearing was completed on January 9. The case was registered in 1999.

Salman Khan and several other Bollywood stars were accused of poaching blackbucks on the midnight of October 1-2, 1998 during the filming of Hindi movie 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'.

Two blackbucks, protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, were killed on the outskirts of Kankani village near Jodhpur.

Salman Khan arrived in Jodhpur on Tuesday eveningand was accompanied by sister Alveera and his advocates. He was present in the court when the verdict was delivered.

(With inputs from agencies)