Romesh Sharma ragged me badly: Shabana Azmi

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi, who shared screen space with Romesh Sharma in 1974 film "Parinay", says the actor-producer ragged her badly during her initial days in showbiz.

Shabana and Romesh are alumni of the prestigious Film and Television Institute of India (FTII).

The actress took to Twitter on Saturday to share photographs from Romesh's 70th birthday party.

In one photograph they can be seen alongside Shabana's husband, veteran lyricist-screenwriter Javed Akhtar, megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his wife Jaya Bachchan, and musician Amjad Ali Khan.

"At Romesh Sharma's 70th birthday celebrations yesterday (Friday). Elegant understated private.. a good time was had by all," she captioned the image.

In another image, Shabana and Romesh can be seen alongside Jaya and actor Danny Denzongpa.

"FTII buddies come together to celebrate Romesh Sharma's birthday. He ragged me badly and was my first hero in ‘Parinay'," Shabana wrote.