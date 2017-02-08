Remembering Ghazal maestro Jagjit Singh on his 76th birth anniversary

"Hothon se chuh lo tum, mera geet amar kar do... (Sing my song and make it immortal)," goes the lyrics of a song by Ghazal king Jagjit Singh.

Spot on to his reputation in the field of art, every song and composition drafted by the legendary musician remains deathless even after his own death in 2011.

Interestingly, his death too came under the shadow of his work. On his UK tour in September 2011, where he was due to perform along with Pakistani Ghazal singer Ghulam Ali, he suffered a brain hemorrhage and went in coma for two weeks before he died on October 10.

However, he utilised his life to the fullest in regard to his work. He along with his wife Chitra Singh ruled the Indian music industry for more than two decades, starting from 1970s. The couple's combined album from the film 'Arth' and 'Saath Saath' still remains to be the largest selling combination album by 'HMV'.

It was his mystical voice and gripping compositions that won millions of hearts in India and abroad. He brought back the Ghazals and poem of ancient times and melted them with Hindustani classical music compositions.

Jagjit revived the ancient Mughal art form and made the modern day music lover to put it on a loop to listen. Such was the charm of the Ghazal king that inspires the generations of musicians even today.

The Government of India had honoured him with Padma Bhushan in 2003 and post his demise, a postal stamp was released in his honour in 2014.

