'Rangoon' makers plan special screening for Netaji's kin 

The makers of Rangoon have planned to organise a special screening of the film for Netaji Subhash Bose's family.

Rangoon, which is set against the backdrop of World War II, is making waves and has been the talk of the town ever since the trailers have released.

In the film, Shahid Kapoor is seen playing the role of a soldier with a strong sense of duty and a big patriot. The movie also showcases the struggle his character faces during the difficult times of the war.



Due to the special connection, the movie shares with the people who fight for the country, the makers are keen to show the movie to the family of freedom fighter, Subhash Chandra Bose, who was also the founder of Indian National Army.

Rangoon, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is all set to hit the theatres on February 24.

