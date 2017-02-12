Rangoon: Kangana Ranaut sets a thriller night

Never failing to spring a thrilling surprise for her fans, Kangana Ranaut set the house on fire in a kinky avatar at the promotion of Rangoon in Mumbai.

Kangana was all oomph and style in her Jaanbaaz Julia avatar while promoting the film with the launch of a special vodka based cocktail named after the title of her popular track, 'Bloody Hell' late Saturday.

The actress turned heads as she dashed into the event in a vintage car. Dressed in a black outfit, the actress was in her Jaanbaaz Julia mask at the event and carried a whip in her hand, which made quite an impressive sight.

Exhibiting her fiesty side, the actress even whipped boys at the event held to launch the cocktail inspired from the title of her upcoming film, Rangoon. She was seen exploring the dark side of love and putting her kinky foot forward.

Kangana will be playing the role of a liberal diva, Julia in her upcoming multistarrer film.

Besides Kangana, Sajid Nadiadwala's Rangoon also features Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Rangoon is all set to hit the theatres on February 24, 2017.