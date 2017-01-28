The makers of ‘Rangoon’ have come out with the film's latest song ‘Mere Miyan Gaye England’ in which actress Kangana Ranaut will leave the audience awestruck with her 'desi thumkas'.

This is the third song from the much awaited film 'Rangoon' that has been shot meticulously and the video shows Kangana grooving and gyrating on war tanks. The film's other two songs-- ‘Bloody Hell’ and ‘Yeh Ishq Hai’ that were released earlier are already setting the music charts on fire.

The film starring Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapur and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj is a love-triangle set against the backdrop of World War II.



The music composed by Vishal Bharadwaj, voiced by Rekha Bharadwaj, and lyrics penned down by the veteran Gulzar, 'Mere Miyan Gaye England' is an ode to the classic 'Mere Piya Gaye Rangoon' from the 1940's era.



The movie is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banners of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.



'Rangoon' is all set to release on February 24, 2017.