'Ranbir doesn't want to be a father like me'

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who is known for his outspoken nature, says he has always tried to maintain a gap between him and his son, actor Ranbir Kapoor when it comes to talking about personal life. He says Ranbir has never liked it and doesn't want to be like him as a father.

Rishi on Tuesday launched his autobiography, titled Khullam Khulla - Rishi Kapoor Uncensored, here. He was joined by his wife Neetu Singh and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

In his autobiography, Rishi has revealed some of the unknown aspects of his life, right from his and his late father Raj Kapoor's affairs with co-stars to his belief on father-son relationship and his passion for acting.

"For me Raj Kapoor was not only a father. He was my guru, whatever I am today is because of him. When we were kids we knew that we were children of someone very important because wherever we went people looked at us as Raj Kapoor's sons," Rishi said at the launch.

"I never argued with my father and it so happened that unfortunately the same kind of relationship passed on with me and Ranbir. I really want that there should be love and respect between us.

"But I am not the type of guy, who will ask him (Ranbir) to share secrets of his girlfriends and all that. I am sorry. It's my failure. I want there to be a wall between me and him where I can see him, but can't feel him," he added.

Rishi revealed that during Ranbir's childhood, he was busy working, due to which Ranbir got closer to Neetu.

"Probably he felt that he needs his father, but I'm sorry I just can't," he said.

"Ranbir feels that when he is going to have kids, he is not going to be like me. It's a generation gap. I cannot be a friend to a son. You must accept me the way I am," Rishi said.