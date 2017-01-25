Rana Daggubati turns vegetarian for 'The Ghazi Attack'

Actor Rana Daggubati had to give up on his favourite non-vegetarian food and switch completely to a vegetarian diet to lose weight quickly for his lean character in the upcoming film ‘The Ghazi Attack’.



Rana, who is also shooting for the sequel to the 2015 blockbuster ‘Baahubali’ in which he plays the role of Bhalal Dev had to work extra hard to transform his body.



Rana will be playing the role of a Naval officer in ‘The Ghazi Attack’.



“When we started the preparations for Ghazi, we were still shooting for Baahubali, so there was a large difference in my body weight,” Rana said adding that he had take a long break between the two shooting schedules to alter his look.



“For Ghazi, I had to turn vegetarian for two months to lose the muscles. I had to stop lifting weights and turn to cardio vascular exercises. Since I'm also a licensed scuba diver, and most of the film was shot under water, my training helped me to stay agile and fit,” he said.