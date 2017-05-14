'Rajinikanth's upcoming movie not based on Haji Mastan's life'

The Wunderbar Films, promoted by national award winning actor Dhanush, on Sunday clarified that their upcoming venture featuring superstar Rajinikanth was not based on the life of Mumbai don, the late Haji Mastan.

The production house said in a release that it wanted to put an end to the speculation that their upcoming venture revolved around the life of Haji Mastan.

"In order to respond to the letter sent by Sundar Shekhar Mishra, the adopted son of Haji Mastan, to Rajinikanth, we hereby say that the movie does not trace the life history of any individual," the release said.

"In particular, the movie is not based on the life of Haji Mastan," it said.

The movie director Pa Ranjith had already clarified that the film was not based on the don, the release said.

Following the success of Rajnikanth-starrer 'Kabali' directed by Ranjith, Dhanush, the actor's son-in-law, had announced that he would produce its sequel to be helmed by Ranjith again.