Rahul Bose launches the trailer of Poorna

A power-packed trailer of Rahul Bose directorial venture--Poorna was launched recently by the actor/director at an event.

A biopic based on the life of Poorna Malavath, a 13-year-old Indian girl who created history by becoming the world’s youngest person to scale the Mount Everest has already garnered lot of attention. The film attempts to bring to life an exceptional and awe inspiring journey of Poorna.

At the event, Rahul Bose and Poorna Malavath shared their journey of making the film. Poorna also spoke about her struggles and how she strived towards achieving an impossible dream with much dedication and perseverance.

Poorna's first look poster was launched on Mount Kilimanjaro Summit! Poorna herself undertook the expedition to scale another height to unfurl the longest Indian Flag along with the poster to her biopic.

A special screening of the film was hosted for the Indian cricket team. Virat Kohli took to Twitter to express, "Last night we saw @PoornaTheFilm, and must I say it’s an inspirational story for everyone. Hats off!!"

Produced by Rahul Bose and Amit Patni and directed by Rahul Bose, Poorna is set to inspire in theatres on March 31, 2017.