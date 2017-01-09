Raees: 'Bola Tha Na Aa Raha Hoon'!

It's the final countdown. Just five days left. Hearts are beating. Fans are waiting, but they can't wait any longer for that moment when the don would step in and storm the big screen!

Sure indeed, Raees is pushing the adrenaline high. And, "Aa Raha hoon main", the one liner teaser by the actor, Shah Rukh Khan, sets a new high.

Now, with just five days to go for the much talked about and awaited film release, SRK throws in yet another tease in his Raees look and says: "Bola Tha Na aa rahan hoon, panch din main Apna time shuru"!

The actor dons a locket with a wide grin on his face, as he delivers the tease in a husky baritone voice. Yes, it sure sound all high drama, but one may be in for a good surprise.

It's different this time, and the makers have ensured to make it the Raees way. "5 din mein...apna time shuru. #5DaysToRaeesKaDin," they tweeted.

Helmed by National award winning director Rahul Dholakia and starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan in addition to Shah Rukh Khan playing the titular role, the film might set a new record..

The film is set to go on floors on January 25.