  1. Home
  2. Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra to present Golden Globe Awards 2017

  • IANS

    IANS | Los Angeles

    December 31, 2016 | 11:46 AM
1481615627_Priyanka Chopra UNICEF.jpg

Priyanka Chopra (PHOTO: AFP)

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra will be one of the presenters at the upcoming Golden Globe Awards ceremony.

Priyanka - who is earning applause for her work internationally courtesy her American show "Quantico" and will be making her Hollywood debut with "Baywatch" next year - has joined previously announced presenters Anna Kendrick and Steve Carell. 

Her name was announced via a post on the official Twitter account of the Golden Globe Awards, which read: "We're also pleased to announce Timothy Olyphant, Justin Theroux, and Priyanka Chopra as presenters for the 74th Golden Globe Awards."

The actress, who presented at this year's Oscar awards and Emmy awards as well, didn't share any information about presenting the award at the upcoming gala, but re-tweeted the post. 

Golden Globe Awards recognises excellence in film and television, both domestic and foreign. And the 74th edition of the award gala, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, will be held on January 8 next year. 

Other presenters include: Drew Barrymore, Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Laura Dern, Goldie Hawn, Nicole Kidman, Diego Luna, Sienna Miller, Mandy Moore, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Timothy Olyphant, Chris Pine, Eddie Redmayne, Sylvester Stallone, Justin Theroux, Milo Ventimiglia, Sofia Vergara and Reese Witherspoon. 

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

Do you think PM Modi would extend deadline for exchange of demonetised notes?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.