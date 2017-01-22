Priyanka Chopra supports anti-Trump Women's March

Actress Priyanka Chopra extended her support for the Women's March that was organised in Wasshinton DC, a day after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States of America.

The 34-year-old actress could not be a part of the peaceful protest due to her busy shooting schedule.

However, Priyanka took to Twitter to say, "So proud of all my sisters and the men that are at the #WomensMarch I'm so upset I couldn't go. #girllove #womensrightsarehumanrights."

Priyanka is currently in Los Angeles to resume shoot of her Hollywood debut "Baywatch", which stars Dwayne Johnson, Zack Efron and Alexandra Daddario.

She posted a photograph on Instragram after she landed and captioned it as "And we're back! LA LA... Again... let's go! Always rushed for time... Everywhere to go and nowhere to.. #Baywatch #nightshoots #funfun.