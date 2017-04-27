Priyanka Chopra promotes UNICEF's initiative in Zimbabwe

Actress Priyanka Chopra is in the Zimbabwean capital to promote UNICEF's initiative 'End Violence against Children as its Goodwill Ambassador.



"We are here in Harare, Zimbabwe, on a field visit in the first part of my trip to Africa as part of our efforts to ‘End Violence against Children'," Priyanka posted on Instagram on Wednesday alongside a photograph of herself along with the UNICEF team.



"I'm looking forward to the opportunity to meet the courageous young survivors, their amazing caregivers and the teams that wake up every day and try to make the world a better place... one child at a time," she added.



Priyanka said the initiative is "close to my heart".



"I want to take you all on this journey with me, real time, and I hope you will join me here on these pages to bring awareness to some very important issues. Like, share, comment... do something. This is so very close to my heart, and know that every action (big or small) counts," she wrote.