Priyanka Chopra 'glitters' at Golden Globes 2017

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra made a stunning debut on the red carpet of the 74th Golden Globe Awards in a golden glided Ralph Lauren gown with a plunging v-neckline.

Priyanka, who will be presenting an award at the ceremony, found global popularity with American TV show Quantico. She is also set to make her Hollywood debut with Baywatch soon.

With a touch of maroon hued lipstick, styled by Cristina Ehrlich, Priyanka posed for the shutterbugs confidently on the red carpet here on Sunday, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Priyanka made stunning fashionable debuts at the red carpet of Oscars and Emmys last year.

The other presenters at the gala includes names like Leonardo DiCaprio,Viola Davis, Sylvester Stallone, Chris Hemsworth, Brie Larson, Sofia Vergara, Zoe Saldana, Mandy Moore, Gal Gadot, Carl Weathers, Drew Barrymore, Matt Damon, Laura Dern, Goldie Hawn, Nicole Kidman, Diego Luna and Sienna Miller.

Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, the Golden Globes is being held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.