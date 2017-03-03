President Mukherjee to present 64th National Film Awards on Wednesday

President Pranab Mukherjee will give way the 64th National Film Awards in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Venkaiah Naidu and Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore will also be present on the occasion.

The awards were announced last month with Akshay Kumar being chosen for the Best Actor Award for Hindi movie Rustom, while Surabhi being named as the best actress for her role in Malayalam film Minnaminungu-The Firefly.

Southern films such as Pellichoopulu, Puli Murugan, Joker and 24 were figured prominently at the 64th National Film Awards as announced on April 7.

The six industries of the south -- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Tulu and Konkani -- bagged a total of 18 awards.