Poorna's motion poster gives audience cold shivers

Recently released motion poster of Poorna, the biopic on Poorna Malavath, the youngest girl to climb the Mount Everest, has intrigued the audience, giving them a sense of Goosebumps.

Produced and directed by Bollywood actor Rahul Bose, who is also playing an important role in the film, is scheduled to release on March 31. However, the first trailer will be out on February 23.

The film depicts an inspirational story of a young tribal girl who dreams of climbing Mount Everest and fulfills her dream at the age of 13, defeating all odds.

Poorna's motion poster showcases a message 'Ladkiyan kuch bhi kar sakti hain' (girls can do anything), inspiring young Indian girls to dream, chase their dream and put everything to fulfill that dream.

The biopic promises to touch many aspects of society, highlighting gender inequality and obstacles that intend to stop a girl while chasing her dreams.