People think I have brain disorder: Ed Sheeran

Singer Ed Sheeran has revealed that his family and friends think that he has an attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Though the 25-year-old singing sensation has never been diagnosed with the particular brain disorder, which is marked by an inability to pay attention for concerted period of time, he said it was repeatedly suggested to him throughout his childhood, reported Femalefirst.

Sheeran, who admitted to being a "weird" child, shared, "I was never diagnosed but everyone is convinced I have ADHD."

Passionate for his profession, Sheeran also said he has never really taken a day off from working on his music since he was 16.

He explained that his work ethic is something that stems from his dad John.

"It comes from my dad thinking I was lazy and wanting to prove a point."