Oscars: 'La La Land' equals record with 14 nominations

"La La Land", a whimsical ode to Hollywood musicals of the past, tied the record set by "Titanic" and "All About Eve" by bagging 14 nods at the 89th Academy Awards nominations announced on Tuesday.



The candy-colored love story earned nods for best picture, best director for 32-year old Damien Chazelle and best actress and actor nods for its lead stars, Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling at the nominations.



The Academy, which faced a lot of criticism for its lack of diversity for last two years, addressed the topic by nominating actors like Denzel Washington, Octavia Spencer, Viola Davis, Ruth Negga, Mahershala Ali, British-Indian Dev Patel, Naomie Harris and films like "Hidden Figures" and "Fences" and "13th".



"La La Land", about two dreamers trying to make it big in the city as they fall in love, will face competition at the Academy awards next month from sci-fi drama "Arrival" and "Moonlight", with both landing a total of eight nominations.



Actor-director Mel Gibson, who was made an outcast for his anti-Semitic rants in the past, signalled his comeback to Hollywood with war drama "Hacksaw Ridge". The film surprised award pundits by scoring six nods, including the best picture, director and best actor for Andrew Garfield.



"Hacksaw Ridge" tied in the third place of the nominations list with "Lion", a true story about a man searching for his lost family in India, and Kenneth Lonergan's tragic drama "Manchester by the Sea", starring Casey Affleck.