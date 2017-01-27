Olivia Newton-John hints at 'Grease' reunion

Actress Olivia Newton-John has hinted that there could be a reunion of her 1978 iconic musical Grease to mark its 40th anniversary.

Appearing on This Morning, the 68-year-old actress, who starred as Sandy in the romantic comedy opposite John Travolta, said she would love to get the entire cast together next year to mark four decades since the film was released, reported Femalefirst.

The show's one of the hosts Phillip Schofield asked the star, "I know everyone always asks you about this but with the 40th coming up, it would be remiss of me not to bring up 'Grease'."

To which she said, "I can't believe it's that long. I would like to do something special to help the hospital I work with, but I don't know if we could get the rest of the cast together."