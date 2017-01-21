Oliver Hudson shoots down Kate-Pitt romance rumours

Actress Kate Hudson's brother Oliver has poked fun at recent rumours about his sister dating Brad Pitt.



On Friday, Oliver posted an image of one of the weekly US magazines Star which was reporting that newly-single Pitt had even moved into Kate's house.



Alongside a picture of the pair of them and a moving van, the report also included a quote from her mother Goldie Hawn saying, "He makes my daughter so happy!"



Oliver mocked the cover in the Instagram post, reports mirror.co.uk.



He said: "Yeah and it's been hell!! He's messy as s**t! He drinks out of the f**king carton and leaves the door open when he's taking a dump! And this is when he's at MY house!"



Oliver also joked that his mother had been flirting with him, before saying it was time the Hollywood star moved out.



The post read: "He's already calling me brother and has driven a wedge between myself and my real brother Wyatt who now won't speak to me.. he insists my kids call him uncle B and lost my youngest at the Santa Monica pier for two days... thank God for amber alert... My mom's overtly flirting with him! She's wearing these little nighties around the house now?! But ALL DAY!! Like at 3pm!



"And Pa just keeps saying 'All right!! It's Brad Pitt!!' Anyway not going well.. so BP.. it's time to move out man.. I need my life back dog.. I'll smoke one more bowl and then get the f**k out.. we thank you.. oh and I found your medical bracelet so I'll get that back to you.. ok."