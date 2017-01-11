OK Jannu: Aditya, Shraddha look to win more hearts

‘Jaanu’, an endearing term for our loved one or darling, carries a million of emotions underneath. The much-loved pair of Aashiqui 2, Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, is back on screen again, this time with Ok Jaanu releasing on Friday.

However, the couple this time expects even more love from the audience than they received earlier through Aashiqui 2 in 2013.

“We received a lot of love last time with Aashiqui 2, so the expectations will be huge this time. That love was very special for both of us. With this lighthearted tragedy Ok Jaanu, we look to win hearts of our audience once again,” Shraddha said in an interaction.

Aditya, 31, who made his Bollywood debut with London Dreams in 2009, added to Shraddha’s thoughts, saying: “People are expecting from us, that’s a great thing. Although pressure is high, confidence is no less.”

The romantic drama film, directed by Shaad Ali, is a remake of a Tamil blockbuster Ok Kanmani that was released in 2015, under the direction of highly-acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam.

“The film is about two young people. They come out of Mumbai to explore themselves. They meet, talk and start liking each other and decide to get into a live-in relationship,” Aditya shed light on the film plot.

The star cast was here in the capital city on Wednesday. Talking about Delhi’s current weather that has turned colder recently, Aditya said, “Delhi’s weather has been a delight. We don't get much chance in Mumbai to wear jackets. Also, we loved the food here and planning to have more delicacies of the capital in the dinner tonight.”

The shooting of the film was completed in just 40 days and it features big shots of the industry like dialogue writer and lyricist Gulzar and music director AR Rahman.

Both the stars count themselves lucky to have an opportunity to work with the legend writer. Gulzar, 82, has done wonders with his writings and has been awarded Padma Bhushan, Sahitya Akademi Award, Dadasaheb Phalke Award, 20 Filmfare Awards, one Academy Award and one Grammy Award for his spellbinding work.

Shraddha shared her memories of the production when the stars visited Gulzar’s home and read some of the epic works of the writer.

“Meeting with Gulzar was memorable for both of us. I feel lucky to have worked with a legend like Gulzar,” she recalled.

Young artistes also received words of wisdom by Gulzar. “He suggested us to work more on the language Hindi on the big screen, emphasising he has seen a lot of young actors not doing justice with Hindi dialogues in their films,” Aditya said.

Ok Jaanu also brought the Humma song back on music charts. The original version of the song Humma was featured in the film Bombay, which came in 1995.

Shraddha revealed some of her childhood memories with the Humma’ song, saying: “I used to dance to this song in front of the mirror. Performing that on screen this time was purely a larger than life moment for me.”

The film is expected to cash in the right moment as people are recovering well from demonetisation. One of its examples can be Aamir Khan’s Dangal, which is doing great business despite demonetisation.