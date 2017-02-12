Not trying to step into Madhuri Dixit's shoes: Alia

Actress Alia Bhatt, who features in a reprised version of the 1990s' iconic hit number Tamma tamma, says stepping into the shoes of Madhuri Dixit -- who grooved to the original track -- is an impossible job.

Alia features in the new Tamma tamma with Varun Dhawan, and the song is for their upcoming movie Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

"I am not trying to step into Madhuri Dixit's shoes. That is a totally impossible task," Alia said at the song's launch here on Saturday.

"I was very nervous when we went to show her (Madhuri) the song and had nightmares before shooting the song. However, I, Varun and Bosco (of Bosco-Caesar), we had an agenda that we must not recreate the song. It would be a tribute from us," she added.

Recently, Varun and Alia had shared a video on their social media accounts. There, they could be seen learning the dance steps from Madhuri.

About Madhuri's reaction to the new version, Varun said: "We already got thumbs up from both Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt. Even Bappi da (Bappi Lahiri), who is the original creator of the song, when he gave his blessings, we were fired up."

Talking about her childhood memories of Madhuri and Sanjay, Alia said: "I remember vaguely as a kid having Sanjay Dutt around me many times as he was very close to my dad. He knows me since I was a child.

"As for Madhuri ma'am, I met her for the first time after I became an actress. Though she tells me that she has seen me when I was too young," added Alia, daughter of veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.

The fresh "Tamma tamma" has been re-structured around the original vocals from Bappi Lahiri and Anuradha Paudwal, along with a rap verse done by Badshah.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is slated to release on March 10.