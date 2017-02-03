Not keen on just dating, want to get married: Kangana

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who has gone through her share of tumultous relationships, has revealed that she has found someone she loves "deeply", but dating is not on her mind -- she wants to take the plunge and get married.

In a tete-a-tete for film critic Anupama Chopra's digital platform Film Companion, Kangana spoke candidly about her ideology of marriage and how it has evolved with time, reads a statement.

She said: "In your early 20s, you wonder why people get married. In late 20s, maternal instincts kick in and you see things differently. It's nice to come back to a partner who's watching your back."

"I wanted to give my best to a relationship without the baggage of legal relationships. I now want to give marriage my best but the other person must also come with the same attitude. I have found someone who I deeply love but I'm not keen on just dating. I want to get married."

The actress has been reportedly romantically involved in the past with celebrities like Aditya Pancholi, Adhyayan Suman and Hrithik Roshan. She was also said to have been dating a British man.

The mystery around her present love interest is yet to be unravelled.