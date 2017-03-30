No more 'Khan' in Malaika Arora!

After 18 years of togetherness, actor Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora Khan ended their marriage and now the actress has officially dropped 'Khan' from her surname.

According to sources close to the actress, Malaika was invited as a chief guest for an event in Vadodara recently and her chair was tagged with her name on it as “Malaika Arora Khan.”

It was reported that the actress was not comfortable with the entire situation and asked the organisers to remove the “Khan” from her name.

The organisers made the required changes and rectified the mistake as Malaika refused to attend the event till the name was removed.

However, it is surprising that her social media handles still have her name as Malaika Arora Khan.

Both Arbaaz and Malaika were last seen together at Justin Beiber's Purpose concert in Mumbai.