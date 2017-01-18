Nicole Kidman praises Shailey Woodley

Actress Nicole Kidman says she is amazed to see how politically engaged is her Big Little Lies co-star Shailene Woodley at a young age of 25.

The Oscar-winning actress also said that when she was growing up, she was "far more protected, but not empowered".

"She's politically engaged, which is surprising for someone her age and in her career. She's very, very responsible," elle.com quoted Kidman as saying.

She added: "She's good at keeping her boundaries and standing up for herself. If she doesn't believe in something, she says so. I could probably have learned from that at her age. I don't think I stood up for myself in the same way she does. Reese (Witherspoon) and I have both said it: It's a whole different world now.

"When we were growing up, we were far more protected, but we weren't as empowered. We weren't connected through knowledge, which is what social media gives you."

Kidman, Witherspoon and Woodley will be seen together in HBO's adaptation of Liane Moriarty's novel Big Little Lies. Kidman is also the executive producer of the show along with Witherspoon. The comic drama follows life of a group of California women - mothers of first-graders at the same school - who are linked to a murder.