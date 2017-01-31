Never thought I would come back to acting: Preity

Her last big screen outing was her maiden production venture Ishkq in Paris in 2013 and Preity Zinta, who is awaiting the release of Bhaiyyaji Superhitt, says she never thought she would return to the acting side of showbiz has her husband not pushed her into it.

Preity tied the knot with her longtime American beau Gene Goodenough last year in the US. The actress has been since shuttling between India and the US and finds it a little tough.

"I think women are super women. So juggling doesn't bother me so much. I am very happy I am very lucky that I am married to somebody who pushed me back to doing a movie.

"I had thought I would not do anymore movies and moved to the business side of the story. Yes it has been a little tough to adjust after getting married," Preity said in an interview on the sidelines of Lakme Fashion Week.

Her last film was a debacle at the box office but the actress says she is not carrying that burden forward to her next release as she is not producing it.

"There is absolutely no pressure because I am not producing. I am not stressed. I think its ok , if you look at any actor's career, they have all done their first production and they have all fallen flat. I am still very proud of the film."

Bhaiyyaji Superhitt is an action comedy directed by Neeraj Pathak. Besides Preity, the film also stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Arshad Warsi.

Preity plays an "earthy" character in the film and jokes that it is her "revenge" from all the producers who had said that the actress was only fit for western roles.

"It is a very special film because I have never played such an earthy character before. It is my first desi role.

Everyone used to tell me that I am only suited to do western roles. This is my revenge."

When asked if women-centric roles are something which is looking for, Preity says she wants to do films which have a positive message and a great story.

"I don't think about women centric films. I think it's about great story. One of the first films of my career was 'Kya Kehna' which was a women centric movie. But I don't look at films that like that. I think films should have a positive message."