Neha Dhupia wants to work in films with message

After a thriller Moh Maya Money, Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia is keen to do films which deliver a strong message.



"I would like to do more comedy dramas or films with a stronger message than just being a glamorous character in a film," she said at an interview on Television comedy show Chhote Milan Dhaakad on Friday.



The stand-up comedy show Chhote Miyan Dhaakad Chapter 4, which replaces Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza on Colors, sees Neha Dhupia and the actor turned producer-director Sohail Khan as the judges. It showcases talented kids of age group from 4 to 14 across the country.



"I am just being myself. You can't be doing fictional things because if you say something that isn't a truth, children catch it immediately. In fact, everything in life can be dealt with humour, honesty and innocence," said the actress.



Neha, who has starred in films such as "Kyaa Kool Hai Hum" and "Shootout at Lokhandwala", thinks the young generation was much more bright and brilliant.



"Right now I am working on Chhote Miyan, and then I am going to start Roadies. I might do another season for No Filter," she said on being asked about her future projects.