Nayanthara bats for Jallikattu

Southern film actress Nayanthara on Wednesday came out in support of Jallikattu and the youngsters who are protesting against the ban on the ancient and popular bull-taming sport, celebrated during Pongal festival in Tamil Nadu.



"The power of youth is proven again. What Tamil Nadu has been witnessing for the past few days in support of Jallikattu is an unprecedented history. It indeed makes me proud to be part of this state," Nayanthara, who is one of the leading Tamil film stars, said in a statement.



In 2014, the Supreme Court banned the conduct of Jallikattu.



A Malayali by descent, she said: "By the force of emotion and pride, I'm a Tamilian. This state has been giving me the stature and pride and at this time of emotional juncture, I stand one among them to raise my voice against the foreign bodies, and also against the law enforcing agencies which were misinformed about the whole concept of Jallikattu."



She said the emotional enthusiasm displayed by the supporters will go a long way in showing the rich culture of Tamil Nadu.



Thousands of youngsters are protesting here and in Madurai against the ban on Jallikattu.



"As a common citizen, my heart goes with these youngsters who braved the natural and unnatural circumstances to achieve their feat. I wish these efforts bring back Jallikattu, the cultural identity of Tamil Nadu without any further hindrance," she said.



Earlier, actors such as Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Suriya and Simbu had extended their support in favour of the bull-taming sport.