Movie Matinee Part IV: First animated film

Telling a story through illustrations and photographs frame by frame is said to be a basic definition of animation. As each progressive frame differs from the previous one. It projects an illusion of movement, hence creating cinematic images.

One of the most creative mediums, animation has evolved over the years and has come to form an integral part of storytelling. In the last of the series of the firsts in cinematic history, here is a short glimpse of the ‘First Animation Film’ to have ever been made.

Animated movies today are being produced more frequently than ever. It is not considered as a genre just for kids but a medium which can be used as a source of entertainment for adults as well.

The technique has evolved over the years from being mere line drawings to complicated 3D animations which by each passing day seem more real than people with flesh and bones. Although film historians have largely debated over the first ever animated film to be made, the first film largely accepted as the first ever film to have been made using animation technique was Quirino Cristiani’s- El Apóstol (The Apostle) in 1917.

With a running time of 70 minutes, the film used 58,000 frames. The landmark film sadly is termed as a lost film as its only copy was destroyed in the year 1926 in fire.

While El Apóstol used cut out black and white frames, the first colour animated film was Die Abenteuer des Prinzen Achmed (The Adventures of Prince Achmed) in the year 1926. The film thankfully survives till date, hence is one of the oldest surviving animated films.

Cristiani’s Peludópolis (Peludó City) came out in 1931, it had used sound. The traditionally animated film is considered as the first ever animated film with sound.

Animation, as soon as it was discovered, became a popular technique in the West. Disney played an important part in its development and popularity. However, it wasn’t until 1957 that India got its first-ever animated film. The coloured animated featured the story of a young deer. The film was made by Ram Mohan. Although the animation industry in India didn’t quite pick up as fast as it did in the West, the present day scenario is certainly more hopeful and seems promising.

One of the most interesting techniques, animation can create magical illusions which leaves viewers spell bounded. There is some about animation that makes it an intriguing medium for kids and adults alike.