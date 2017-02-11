Movie Matinee: 5 Best of the best Oscar-awarded movies

It is that time of the year again when movie enthusiasts will take a break from their busy schedules, curl up on their sofas with a hot coffee on their table and some popcorn maybe to accompany them through the evening as they brace themselves to watch the prestigious Oscar Awards, an award ceremony that recognizes the excellence in cinematic achievements in the United States which 89th edition is scheduled to take place on February 26.

While the predictions are on whether the Golden Globes show stealer La La Land would take home the golden souvenir this year or the critically acclaimed Manchester by the Sea would register its name in the most prestigious list, here’s looking at the 5 best of best Oscar awarded movies selected by Metacritic.

12 years a slave

It is a period drama film and an adaptation of the 1853 slave narrative memoir Twelve Years a Slave by Solomon Northup, a New York State-born free African-American man who was kidnapped in Washington, D.C. Its Metascore was 96, which is said to be the highest Metascore a movie has ever earned.

The Hurt Locker

Released in 2009, The Hurt Locker is an American war thriller film about an Iraq War Explosive Ordnance Disposal team who are targeted by insurgents with traps, remote control detonations and ambushes. Director Kathryn Bigelow won the Best Director award and also became the first woman to receive that award (Metascore 94)

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

This Lord of the Rings sequel is an epic high fantasy adventure film produced, written and directed by Peter Jackson based on the second and third volumes of J. R. R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings.It is the third and final part of the The Lord of the Rings trilogy, following The Fellowship of the Ring and The Two Towers (Metascore 94)

The Schindler's List

It is an American epic historical period drama film, directed and co-produced by Steven Spielberg and scripted by Steven Zaillian. It is based on the novel Schindler's Ark by Australian novelist, Thomas Keneally (Metascore 93)

No country for old men

It is an American thriller film directed and written by Joel and Ethan Coen, based on Cormac McCarthy's eponymous novel (Metascore 90)