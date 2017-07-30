Mouni bagged 'Gold' on basis of talent, not recommendation: Sidhwani

Actress Mouni Roy is making her big Bollywood debut with Excel Entertainment's forthcoming film "Gold". Producer Ritesh Sidhwani says she has bagged the role on the basis of her talent and not on anyone's recommendation.

His comment has come amidst the buzz that superstar Salman Khan recommended the actress.

Sidhwani, who was present at the success bash of his web series "Inside Edge", was asked if Mouni's selection was on the basis of any recommendation, he said: "To be honest, nobody recommended her. She is talented... It's like taking away someone's talent by saying that somebody recommended her. She was actually auditioned for that part and she gave a fantastic audition."



"We all -- Farhan (Akhtar), Reema (Kagti) and everyone watched the audition and we chose her. So, just like all others, she was actually auditioned and after that she got the part. It was not based on recommendations."



Sidhwani also confirmed that Mouni is playing the lead role with Akshay Kumar, and that the film is at present being shot in Leeds.



He said the shoot in Leeds will go on till August end.



"After that, we will start in Punjab. But 'Gold' is slated for August 2018 release."



When asked about "Fukrey 2" and "Don 3", Sidhwani said: "'Fukrey Returns' is releasing on December 8, and as far as 'Don' is concerned, we definitely want to make it, but the story is not yet locked. As soon as the story is locked, we will do it."



On the success of "Inside Edge", he said: "You will not be able to measure the success as nobody has the data, but audience's feedback from digital platforms is very positive."