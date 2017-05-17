Motley Crue tease 'Girls, Girls, Girls' reissue

Heavy metal band Motley Crue are set to release an anniversary edition of their 1987 album Girls, Girls, Girls.

The legendary metal band's fourth studio album turned 30 years old on May 15 and the rockers - Nikki Sixx, Vince Neil, Tommy Lee and Mick Mars - took to Facebook to celebrate the milestone.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY! GIRLS, GIRLS, GIRLS turns 30 today and we'll be celebrating all year long! Sign up at motley.com now and get notified first about all the surprises coming up this year and how you can celebrate with us.

“Special anniversary edition of GIRLS, GIRLS, GIRLS out August 25! (sic)” they wrote.