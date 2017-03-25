Model Preeti Jain convicted for plotting to kill Madhur Bhandarkar

A Mumbai court on Friday convicted model Preeti Jain and two of her associates – Naresh Pardeshi and Shivram Das -- for plotting to kill filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar.

The Mumbai court sentenced Preeti to three years of jail, holding her guilty of hiring contract killers to kill Bhandarkar in 2005.

Preeti was arrested in September 2005 for allegedly paying underworld gangster Arun Gawli’s aide Naresh Pardeshi Rs.75,000 to kill Bhandarkar in September 2005.

In July 2004, she had asked the Versova police station to register a case of rape against the Bollywood filmmaker alleging that Bhandarkar had sexually exploited her on the pretext of giving her role in his films.